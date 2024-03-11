(Video) ‘Gareth, honestly’: Klopp sends message to Southgate after Liverpool performance

Jurgen Klopp seems to be reaching his ‘I’m leaving at the end of the season and I can say how I really feel’ stage of managing Liverpool and we’re all here for it.

Speaking after our draw with Manchester City, the German said: “Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly” – which was a clear message to the England manager.

All of our supporters would agree that Joe Gomez has been tremendous in this campaign and for him to not even be in the squad for his national side, is scandalous.

It’s great that the 56-year-old is happy to be so public about his love for his players, let’s see if those at St. George’s Park take any notice.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gomez and Southgate (from 5:02) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

