Liverpool ‘now really close’ to finalising exciting deal ahead of summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘now really close’ to finalising terms with Michael Edwards.

The Reds’ former sporting director looks set to potentially make his return to Merseyside in what appears to be an expanded capacity.

“Thanks to positive meetings in the United States, Edwards started to be tempted and he’s now really close to accepting the job, returning to Liverpool and becoming the face of their new project with final details being signed off in the next days,” the CaughtOffside columnist told 888Sport.

Jorg Schmadtke’s relationship with the FSG and the Anfield-based outfit has run its course, with the German set to be joined by compatriot Jurgen Klopp in departing the club in May.

How FSG’s patient approach has secured Michael Edwards’ return

With our 56-year-old manager informing Fenway as far back as November of his intention to leave the club, the American group began putting the feelers out.

Perhaps inevitably, one man who slipped into the net was an extremely familiar face in Edwards.

“In that case, around January 30th, Edwards decided to reject Liverpool proposal. The owners made an initial approach but Michael was not convinced about returning in football traditional roles in general, it was not an issue with Liverpool; he was and remains very happy with his job as consultant,” Romano wrote.

“But FSG decided not to give up as they returned with another approach in February to convince Michael Edwards and show him that he was the only, big candidate they wanted to run football operations at Liverpool and start the challenge to keep highest level for the Reds without Jurgen Klopp as manager, reference, legend.

“Liverpool decided for a final attempt with decision expected in March; yes or no, zero space for long wait, otherwise Reds were going to move on and search for different candidate.”

Credit where credit’s due, FSG’s patient approach has most certainly won out. That’s quite the achievement in light of the heavy criticism John W. Henry and Co. were facing amid delays over the search for Klopp’s successor.

Liverpool laying down the foundations for future success

With Edwards and potentially Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes in place, however, the future is looking rather bright.

The next step is securing the signature of one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Europe in Xabi Alonso.

Achieve that and the foundations are in place for Liverpool to continue being a dominant force in club football.

