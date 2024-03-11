(Video) See you later! – Luis Diaz brilliance leaves Bernardo Silva slide-tackling thin air

Luis Diaz sent Bernardo Silva for the proverbial Echo at one point at Anfield on Sunday.

Although the Liverpool winger was culpable of passing up a couple of gilt-edged opportunities during the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, his overall performance was tremendous, as best illustrated by a scintillating gallop from one penalty area to the other in the final few minutes.

That wasn’t the only moment that he left treble-winning players eating his dust, having also made a mockery of the Portugal international yesterday.

Diaz had possession by the touchline and appeared to be hemmed in by three opponents, but he took two of those out of the equation with a majestic piece of skill.

Silva remained in his shadow and tried to dispossess the 27-year-old with a lunging slide tackle, but he was left sitting on the Anfield turf after the Colombian shimmied the ball to his right and continued apace.

Such moments of individual quality are exactly why Lucho is adored at Liverpool!

You can view the Diaz-Silva moment below, via @1947production on X (formerly Twitter):