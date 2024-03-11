(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe what Mac Allister did before his penalty

Alexis Mac Allister was given the huge pressure of taking a crucial penalty against Manchester City and it was clearly a moment that should have brought with it a huge deal of nervousness.

However, videos have emerged of what the Argentine was doing in the build-up to the spot kick and it’s quite frankly unbelievable.

Instead of doing what most would have done and awaiting the chance to score in still contemplation, our No.10 started doing keepy-ups with the ball.

It shows the supreme confidence of the World Cup winner and his subsequent goal shows just how well he coped with the pressure.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister via @asim_lfc on X:

Our Argentinian warrior has the calmness to perform some keep-ups before slotting a massive pressure penalty. Mac Allister and Endō bossed the game and had the likes of Rodri and KDB gasping for air. What a performance — Absolute warriors. 🇦🇷🇯🇵#LFC #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/vXqRg13TvR — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) March 10, 2024

