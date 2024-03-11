(Video) 33-year-old Manchester City player gives bizarre interview after Liverpool draw

To be completely fair to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, it’s an opinion asked for and an opinion given over the refereeing of the 1-1 draw at the weekend.

The England international was full of praise for Michael Oliver, saying, “I feel once you have Anfield and the crowd around him, he could have crumbled but that shows his experience that shows his character.”

The 33-year-old fullback stopped short of completely backing the call to not award a late penalty to the hosts after Jeremy Doku’s boot collided with Alexis Mac Allister’s chest.

Perhaps feelings are still a little bit raw after the tie in question, but it just feels like an absolutely bizarre thing to do to praise the on-pitch official well after the occasion.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: