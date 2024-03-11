‘I expect…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares title race verdict after Liverpool v Man City thriller

Fabrizio Romano is expecting all three teams currently involved in the Premier League title race to still be in the mix when May rolls around.

A dramatic weekend saw Arsenal go top of the table after their late win over Brentford on Saturday, while Liverpool and Manchester City served up a thriller at Anfield which finished all square, leaving just one point separating the trio going into the final 10 matches of the campaign.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian claimed that the three-horse race is too close to call at the moment, even if some punters might be willing to stick their neck out and back one of the teams involved on the best betting sites in Ireland.

Romano wrote: “It was a fantastic game between Liverpool and Manchester City, as expected. Obviously a lot of people are saying the draw is a good result for Arsenal, but I still believe title race will see all three teams involved until the final games. This looks like being an insane race, with just one point separating the top three.

“Credit to Liverpool, who were fantastic even with many players out, but also Man City were able to resist in a difficult game at Anfield. As for Arsenal, they showed good character to win the game late on against Brentford, and I expect them to be there.”

We’ve seen Liverpool and City serve up some enthralling title races in the Pep Guardiola-Jurgen Klopp era, but this year’s has an added dimension with Arsenal also in the mix.

The weekend’s results have kept not just Romano but all of us guessing as to who’ll eventually be hoisting the Premier League trophy in front of their jubilant fans in two months’ time.

The Reds have the comfort of knowing that they’ve already played the other two contenders twice, whereas City and Arsenal meet each other at the Etihad Stadium at the end of this month.

Interestingly, the two teams immediately behind the title-chasing trio (Aston Villa and Tottenham) both have to play against each of the top three, so the Champions League chasers could have a significant say in which team finishes in first place.

Liverpool fans will take huge encouragement from how we’ve prevailed through an injury crisis which deprived us of several first-team stalwarts and still kept ourselves in the hunt for Premier League glory.

With the likes of Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai having now returned, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota among those still to come back, the Reds could have every chance of keeping pace with – or even surpassing – City and Arsenal over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Strap yourselves in; it’s going to be eventful and pulsating!

