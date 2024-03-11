‘A lot better…’ – Alan Shearer says £85k-p/w Liverpool ace has vastly improved this season

Alan Shearer has praised one Liverpool player who he believes has gotten ‘a lot better’ this season compared to previous campaigns.

Much like the Reds in general, Joe Gomez has enjoyed a renaissance in 2023/24, thus far remaining free of the injury issues which have blighted him previously and duly establishing himself as one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking about the £85,000-per-week defender on The Rest is Football podcast, the Newcastle legend said: “He’s been a lot better this season. I think there was always a mistake in him, wasn’t there?

“I think he’s one of those where you think, if he’s playing against me, then I’m going to stand with him because he’s going to give me something in the 90 minutes. At the minute, he’s cut that out.”

Curiously, Gomez’s statistics from this season compared to last wouldn’t suggest that he’s vastly improved. He averaged more passes, interceptions, aerial duels won and clearances per game in 2022/23 compared to the current campaign, while also boasting a greater passing accuracy (WhoScored).

However, while he’s still (yes, still!) awaiting his first Liverpool goal, the 26-year-old has been more influential in an attacking sense this term, averaging twice as many shots and dribbles per match while also contributing 0.8 key passes per game (WhoScored).

What the numbers don’t tell you is how important his presence has been to an ever-changing Reds defence. Although the Londoner is nowhere near the veteran stage of his career, there’s been games in recent months where he was the elder statesman at the back and would’ve been relied upon to help his younger teammates through the 90+ minutes.

Gomez has even adapted successfully to playing in a number 6 role when the situation required it, while he’s alternated commendably between playing on either side of the backline, as well as in the middle (Transfermarkt).

The 26-year-old is now the longest-serving current player at Liverpool, and that longevity is manifesting itself in increasingly composed performances which illustrate that he’s become a trusted senior figure in Klopp’s squad.

