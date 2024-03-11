(Video) Sky Sports pundit blown away by Liverpool’s ‘class act’ who won 8 duels v Man City

Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith hailed one Liverpool player as a ‘class act’ following the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds earned a share of the spoils from a pulsating encounter at Anfield thanks to a second half equaliser from Alexis Mac Allister from the penalty spot, and the former England international was blown away by the Argentine’s overall performance.

The 44-year-old was reviewing the game alongside Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports when she said: “Mac Allister is just an absolute class act.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been magnificent since his arrival from Brighton last summer, and he’s now making a telling impact in the final third, with five goal contributions over his four most recent Premier League outings (Transfermarkt).

Aside from his penalty against Man City, Mac Allister bossed the middle of the park by winning a team-high eight duels to go along with his four tackles and 52 successful passes, while he also led the way for Liverpool in terms of shots on target with two (Sofascore).

Wataru Endo’s return to the team has freed up the Argentine to play further forward and truly be the conductor of the orchestra for the Reds. Long may it continue!

You can view Smith’s comments on Mac Allister and his Liverpool teammates below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):