(Image) Supercomputer predicts Liverpool’s chances of winning PL title after Man City draw

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title look considerably improved since the start of the season.
The Reds still find themselves short of incumbent champions Manchester City’s odds (45.9%) following a 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s outfit at Anfield on Sunday.
Realistically, of course, the title would remain very much in our hands were Arsenal to be defeated or suffer a draw at the Etihad at the end of the month. Assuming, of course, that we beat Brighton and Hove Albion at home!
You can catch the graphic below, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League:
Liverpool are pretty much dominating every team we play and we’ve done it without having major players. Now, nearly every is fit. Missing Jota big time but not really missing Trent. Bradley is better defensively and we’re creating chances. Kelleher has been outstanding. We have ten games to go and I look at those teams and think ‘we can beat them all’ but we just need to keep up that level of consistency. Mentally, I don’t see us collapsing like Arsenal did last year. Mo coming back and rested will be a big bonus.