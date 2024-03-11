(Image) Supercomputer predicts Liverpool’s chances of winning PL title after Man City draw

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title look considerably improved since the start of the season.

The Reds still find themselves short of incumbent champions Manchester City’s odds (45.9%) following a 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s outfit at Anfield on Sunday.

Realistically, of course, the title would remain very much in our hands were Arsenal to be defeated or suffer a draw at the Etihad at the end of the month. Assuming, of course, that we beat Brighton and Hove Albion at home!

You can catch the graphic below, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League: