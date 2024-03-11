Not Van Dijk, Trent or Salah: Another Liverpool player first in line for bumper new deal

Jarell Quansah could beat out a number of heavy hitters in the Liverpool squad to a contract renewal.

Despite Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold approaching a relative danger zone with their terms (set to expire in 2025), the Englishman could be first to the punch.

“HITC Football understands Jarell Quansah is in line for a bumper new deal at Liverpool after emerging in the first-team ranks this season,” Olly Dawes relayed in a HITC exclusive from Graeme Bailey.

The Academy graduate has been a superb addition to the senior squad in 2023/24, featuring 24 times across all competitions.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Richard Keys says Liverpool could suffer further harm if one man isn’t put in his place

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares who he’s heard Liverpool are now actively scouting ahead of the summer

Will Jarell Quansah get a new contract?

According to Bailey, that’s very much on the cards for our 21-year-old defender.

Rightly so, we might add, with the Englishman proving his quality once again in the most demanding of occasions in a 1-1 draw against incumbent champions Manchester City.

Yes, Quansah has had perhaps the leading Premier League centre-half of our time beside him. Regardless, it would be unfair to not consider how well our young defender has taken on the challenge.

It’s no simple feat acclimatising to the most challenging league in world football!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!