‘Talks progressing’: Transfer insider says Liverpool ‘close to finalising a new deal’

Liverpool are reportedly understood to be closing in on a new deal for vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Scouser’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, though it has since been claimed that talks are ‘progressing’.

“Liverpool are working on a number of new deals with one of their main deals they are looking to conclude, as HITC revealed, is new terms for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Olly Dawes relayed an exclusive update from Graeme Bailey for HITC.

“The England man is close to finalising a new deal with talks progressing.

“Liverpool are also due to open talks with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in the hope of striking new deals.”

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury and has yet to make an appearance for the club since a 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract be extended?

Regardless of what is being reported by sources outside of the realms of Merseyside, we’d very much expect this to be a dead-cert deal we tie up in the near future.

Born and bred in Liverpool, very much in line to be a future captain at Anfield, there’s not a cat’s chance in hell we’d be prepared to let a talent of Trent’s calibre slip through our fingers.

Expect our No.66 to be here for the long haul – barring any dramatic and sudden changes in the landscape, that is!

