(Video) Kostas Tsimikas absolutely loved taking the mick out of Mo Salah during pre-match rondo

Very few players in world football can make Mo Salah look decidedly foolish, but Kostas Tsimikas managed it prior to Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, and the Greek Scouser milked it for everything it was worth!

During the Reds pre-match rondo, the Egyptian was the man in the middle trying to dispossess his teammates in a circle around him.

A series of slick one-touch passes culminated in the left-back casually nutmegging the 31-year-old, who could only throw his arms aloft in acceptance of defeat.

Tsimikas duly tore off as if he’d just scored a last-minute winner before leaping on top of Salah, who clearly enjoyed his teammate’s gleeful reaction to that piece of trickery.

Taking the mick out of one of the best players in the world? Put it right up there with scoring the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final!

You can view Tsimikas nutmegging Salah (and his subsequent reaction) below, via @ThePaulMachin on X (formerly Twitter):