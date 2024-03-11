What Curtis Jones was spotted doing at Anfield during Man City draw

Curtis Jones is hoping to ‘step up his road to a comeback in the coming weeks’ after suffering a serious injury.

The Englishman is unlikely to make it back in the first-team as early as teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (potentially Brighton).

There was some good news for the Scouse Academy graduate who was spotted at L4 at the weekend with a knee brace but critically ‘without aid’.

“Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all missed the last few weeks of action with setbacks but are all confident they have a role to play in the title race,” Lewis Steele reported for Daily Mail. “Jones was wearing a knee brace but was spotted at Anfield walking without aid on Sunday with the midfielder said to be going well in his recovery and will hope he can step up his road to a comeback in the coming weeks.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League clash.

When could Curtis Jones be back from injury?

It appears we can safely rule out a return in March for our No.17.

It’s remarkable, given how integral Jones was to the balance of this Liverpool midfield and outfit this term, just how well we’ve functioned in the 23-year-old’s absence.

That said, we’re immensely looking forward to Jones’ potential return after the international break.

To have the likes of the midfielder, Trent, Alisson and Co. back for a title run-in is particularly exciting.

