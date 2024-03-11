(Video) What Klopp did after Mac Allister’s equalising goal vs Man City

Jurgen Klopp’s radiant smile was on full beam as he turned back to the main stand following Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty goal.

The German’s time at Anfield is slowly ticking towards its inevitable end but it’s still difficult to imagine anyone but our affable head coach in the technical area from next season onwards.

The very least we owe him is nothing short of fervent support for the Reds as they look to potentially secure a second league title for the 56-year-old tactician at Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @drwnunez: