When could Trent Alexander-Arnold return from injury? Official date eyed by Liverpool fullback

Trent Alexander-Arnold is understood to be plotting a return for Liverpool’s next league match.

The Reds are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31.

Lewis Steele reports for the Dail Mail that the No.66, who suffered knee ligament damage, is confident he’ll still have a role to play in the league campaign.

A return against the Seagulls is considered a ‘best-case scenario’ with rehab work set to play a decisive role in whether the fullback is back in action before April.

How many Liverpool players are still injured?

We’re still waiting on the potential returns of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker to name a few.

News that we could have our vice captain and chief creator back in action as early as our next league game, however, is music to our ears.

To only miss a Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague and an FA Cup clash against Manchester United is more than survivable.

If there’s any doubt over his fitness levels ahead of the meeting with Roberto De Zerbi’s men, of course, we’d be happy to see no risks taken before April.

