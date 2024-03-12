(Video) Carragher’s expert analysis on how City spotted front post flaw in Liverpool defending

It’s hard to find many things wrong with this Liverpool team but Manchester City managed to highlight a weakness that most didn’t even realise we had.

Jamie Carragher analysed John Stones’ goal against the Reds on Monday Night Football and showed how Jurgen Klopp’s side set up differently for in and out swinging corners.

Comparing the Anfield goal to a set-piece routine against Brentford, you almost have to applaud in the ingenuity of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff to find a way to score.

There’s no doubt that this hole will be plugged in the future and that’s without mentioning that Nathan Ake was blocking Alexis Mac Allister for the goal too.

You can watch Carragher’s analysis of City’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

Vintage @carra23 🤌 MNF analysis of how Manchester City capitalised on Liverpool's defending of inswinging 🆚 outswinging corners ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ttAq7xWI54 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2024

