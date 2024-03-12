(Video) Carragher: Klopp will edge Guardiola debate if he does one thing this season

Liverpool and Manchester City have enjoyed a rivalry for the ages in the past decade and as we near the end of Jurgen Klopp’s final season as a Red, Jamie Carragher made a bold statement.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Scouser said: “If Klopp was to win the league this season, in terms of what they’ve just done in the Premier League, I would probably edge just for Klopp, having to fight against City, the money that City have – more than Liverpool.

“How Klopp’s built Liverpool, if he could take two titles away from Manchester City, in terms of just English football, I would go for Jurgen Klopp.”

It’s important to note the difference in financial backing for the state-owned club in the Etihad Stadium and a team at Anfield that has excelled on a smaller budget.

It will mean that the German needs the ultimate success in his final year to win this debate and let’s hope that this is the case.

