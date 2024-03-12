82,300-capacity stadium could be used as official fan zone if Liverpool reach Europa League final

Liverpool supporters hoping to be in Dublin for the Europa League final in May could have a grand setting in which to congregate, even if they don’t manage to get match tickets.

The showpiece will be held at the 52,000-capacity Aviva Stadium on the southside of the city on 22 May, but discussions are reportedly underway about an even bigger venue being used as an official fan zone.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has reported that UEFA and the Irish authorities are exploring the possibility of Croke Park, which has a capacity of 82,300 and is owned by the GAA, accommodating an overflow if either or both finalists are anticipated to bring large travelling support.

A follow-up report by the Irish Examiner claimed that large screens could be set up at that stadium to broadcast the Europa League final being held six kilometres to the south, although that’s understood to be contingent on Liverpool’s presence in the fixture.

The Reds boast a very strong fanbase in Ireland and, in anticipation of potentially reaching the final, many hotels in Dublin and its surroundings have long since booked out that night.

Liverpool still have two rounds to negotiate before the final – the round of 16 second leg against Sparta Prague at Anfield on Thursday should be a formality, given our 5-1 lead from last week – so Jurgen Klopp won’t have his eyes trained on a potential trip to Dublin just yet.

However, should the Reds make it to a fifth European final under the German (in what’d be his last game in charge if we don’t reach the FA Cup decider on 25 May), the Irish capital would be on standby for one hell of a party, given the volume of LFC supporters throughout the country.

Just imagine if Croke Park – which is a straightforward 20-minute walk from the city centre – is full to the brim with Kopites, in addition to those fortunate enough to get tickets for the game at the Aviva Stadium if Liverpool are involved.

Irrespective of the result, it should make for a much more amenable occasion than the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, where inadequate organisation and heavy-handed French policing ensured a needlessly miserable experience for many Reds fans.

There are still hurdles to be cleared before the Europa League decider, of course, but hopefully Klopp’s side can live up to their billing as tournament favourites and give us a memorable day out in Dublin in two months’ time!

