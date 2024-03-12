The Athletic journo’s revelation about Michael Edwards return will heighten Liverpool fans’ glee

David Ornstein has shared one piece of information regarding Michael Edwards which’ll delight Liverpool fans even further.

The 44-year-old’s return to Anfield was formally confirmed by club owners FSG on Tuesday, with the Reds’ former sporting director now back on board as CEO of Football.

In a report for The Athletic co-authored with James Pearce, the journalist outlined that Edwards will step down from his current role with advisory service Ludonautics on 1 June, while his new remit with LFC will include the hiring of a new sporting director (set to be Richard Hughes) and the establishment of a multi-club ownership model.

In a tweet sharing a link to that article, Ornstein added that Liverpool’s new CEO of Football had rejected interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United prior to his return to Anfield.

🚨 Michael Edwards named FSG CEO of football. Resigns from Ludonautics June 1 + replaces Mike Gordon in charge of Liverpool. Will appoint SD (Hughes) to recruit Klopp successor & help identify/manage a 2nd club. Turned down #CFC + #MUFC @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/z5fMc0pU1n — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 12, 2024

As if Edwards – whose six-year reign as sporting director encompassed some of the best transfers in the club’s history – returning to Anfield wasn’t delightful enough for Liverpool fans, his rejection of two of the Reds’ biggest rivals comes as a hugely satisfying cherry on top.

Had he gone to either Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford and left his former club continuing to scramble around for a senior boardroom appointment, it would’ve compounded the misery for Kopites who are still reeling from Jurgen Klopp’s announcement in January that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old stepping down from Ludonautics will also help to ensure that his full focus is on his role within FSG, and the plans to add football clubs to the owners’ portfolio will likely raise plenty of intrigue among the fan base.

With two months remaining of a season which could still end with four trophies being added to the cabinet at Anfield, Edwards’ return adds to the feeling of excitement for the future as well as the present at Liverpool.

