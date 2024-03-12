Second ex-Liverpool manager loses job in as many months; Merseyside return imminent

Liverpool fans are mourning the loss of Jurgen Klopp this summer, although he’s likely not to be the only ex-Red on the market at the end of the campaign.

As reported on rccelta.es: ‘Rafa Benítez and his staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.’

This news follows the departure of Roy Hodgson from Crystal Palace last month and confirms the end of a relatively unsuccessful spell back in Spain for Rafa Benitez.

With Celta Vigo currently sat in 17th position and just two points above the relegation zone, it’s clear that there’s fears of dropping out of the division.

The 63-year-old would have been confident of keeping Celta in La Liga but won’t be given the chance to prove that he had the skills to do so.

This follows a similarly unsuccessful spell as Everton manager for the man who won the Champions League at Anfield in 2005.

With the former Newcastle and Chelsea manager’s family still living on the Wirral in Merseyside, a return to the family home will inevitably now follow.

It’ll be interesting to then see if a return to the Premier League will then present itself for a coach who seems to have his best days behind him.

