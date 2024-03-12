FSG announce major operational change as Edwards heads new multi-club system

It’s been a landmark day for FSG as they have released a statement to confirm some major changes that will affect the hierarchy of our club.

In a statement on their own website, it was confirmed that: ‘Michael Edwards will be joining the organization in the role of CEO of Football, where the 44-year-old executive will assume a broad range of responsibilities including leading efforts to identify and recruit new leadership for Liverpool F.C.’s football operation, and supporting the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment and acquisition.’

To which Michael Edwards also added: “one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization.”

Reading between the lines would suggest that securing the services of the 44-year-old meant that significantly increased responsibility would have to be offered to him, above that of a sporting director.

As the new CEO of football for Fenway Sports Group, the former Spurs and Portsmouth analyst will have responsibilities outside of Anfield and as part of a new multi-club operation.

In the short-term, this will mean that full attention will be given to finding the right sporting director for the Reds, which seems clear to be Richard Hughes – leading to a managerial change this summer.

After this, we may well see feeder clubs being used for the Reds with foreign teams helping to contribute to our player pool in the long-term future.

It seems to be a project that will enable Edwards to be part of the American’s plans for a long time, whilst also providing us with an opportunity to benefit from his expertise.

