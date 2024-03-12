(Video) Goldbridge: Liverpool ‘robbed’ against Man City; even United fans agree

Liverpool fans were hoping that we could record a huge victory against Manchester City and may think that this would have occurred, should we have received a penalty in the final minutes.

Speaking after the game, Mark Goldrbidge said: “I’m happy with the point, that’s the result I wanted but they’ve been robbed of a penalty at the end.”

When even Manchester United fans who wanted the game to end in a draw can see that we were unfairly treated, it shows how bad the standard of refereeing is.

  1. As anLFC fan, Mark Goldbridge does a just and fair analysis of the game. Give credit where credit is due. He supports MUFC but I enjoy what he has to say. From one Mark to another, good on yer mate!

