(Video) Goldbridge: Liverpool ‘robbed’ against Man City; even United fans agree

Liverpool fans were hoping that we could record a huge victory against Manchester City and may think that this would have occurred, should we have received a penalty in the final minutes.

Speaking after the game, Mark Goldrbidge said: “I’m happy with the point, that’s the result I wanted but they’ve been robbed of a penalty at the end.”

When even Manchester United fans who wanted the game to end in a draw can see that we were unfairly treated, it shows how bad the standard of refereeing is.

You can watch Goldbridge’s comments via That’s Football on YouTube:

