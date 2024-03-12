‘Magnificent’ – Harry Redknapp says ‘there can’t have been many better than’ current Liverpool stalwart

Harry Redknapp has explained Virgil van Dijk was an ‘easy pick’ for his team of the week after the Dutchman’s dominant performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Netherlands international kept Erling Haaland quiet all afternoon at Anfield as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Our No.4 was at his world-class best with his excellent reading of the game and former Premier League boss Redknapp believes the central defender has ‘got absolutely everything’.

“Van Dijk is an easy pick yet again, what a player,” he told BetVictor (via Liverpool World). “Erling Haaland had his moments against Liverpool, but I thought the Dutchman won that battle and was just magnificent. There’s been a lot of debate about where he ranks in the all-time rankings, I don’t know myself but there can’t have been many better than him, he’s got absolutely everything.”

This season the former Southampton defender has returned to his absolute best and it’s therefore no coincidence to see Jurgen Klopp’s side competing on all fronts.

Following the exit of Jordan Henderson in the summer van Dijk looks revitalised and is performing at a consistently high level – despite many fearing that he was past his best after suffering a serious knee injury a few years ago.

The Dutchman has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and has already added another League Cup to his collection this term.

There’s potential for the 32-year-old to add a further three trophies to his collection this season. If he can continue to perform like he is currently then there’s no reason why he can’t do so!

