Richard Hughes agent relationship could be key in Xabi Alonso arrival – report

With Michael Edwards returning to Liverpool this summer, thoughts of what the hierarchy of our club will look like next season can start to take place – possibly including Xabi Alonso.

As reported by Bence Bocsak on X: ‘Edwards knows Richard Hughes well from his time at Portsmouth.

‘Meanwhile, Hughes is on good terms with Xabi Alonso’s agent, Iñaki Ibañez, having appointed his other client, Andoni Iraola, at Bournemouth.’

With the 44-year-old returning to Anfield leading to suspicions that Richard Hughes will soon follow, this is an interesting chain of possible events.

It seems clear that our former midfielder would be many supporter’s dream appointment and having another strong relationship in place would be great.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich may well have something to say about our pursuit of the 42-year-old though, which will likely lead to a fight for his signature.

With FSG looking to quickly build the structure around our new manager already, it puts us in a great position to pursue targets as soon as this campaign comes to an end.

Jurgen Klopp’s early announcement has allowed us to do this and we owe him a lot of thanks for being willing to reveal his fate earlier than he likely would have intended.

Great to see Michael Edwards return to #LFC. Could these two be #LFC’s next appointments? Edwards knows Richard Hughes well from his time at Portsmouth. Meanwhile, Hughes is on good terms with Xabi Alonso’s agent, Iñaki Ibañez, having appointed his other client, Andoni… pic.twitter.com/2eZ3AJiQD4 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 12, 2024

