‘1st job should be…’ – Ex-Liverpool player wants Michael Edwards to do one thing straight away

One former Liverpool player has told Michael Edwards what his first order of business should be in his second coming at Anfield.

The Reds’ former sporting director is now back involved with the club, this time in a wider-ranging role as CEO of Football, having been convinced to return by FSG chiefs despite turning down their initial approach at the end of January in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s bombshell exit announcement.

Taking to X after today’s big news, Don Hutchison has implored the 44-year-old to try and persuade the German to reverse his decision and stay on as manager beyond the end of this season.

The Scot tweeted: “M Edwards’ 1st job should be to sit down with J Klopp. 1.Ask him what will it take to make him stay. 2.Promise him 2/3 big names. 3.Imagine the impact on the Liverpool fans if he changed his mind. It would be monumental and a huge✔️ for FSG and Edwards. 4.Pep/Arteta etc gutted”.

If Edwards were to somehow persuade Klopp to change his mind, just as FSG convinced the 44-year-old to do with his original decision, it’d be the actions of a miracle worker.

When the German announced a few weeks ago that he’d be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign, he cited diminishing energy levels as the chief factor for doing so. Therefore, it’s hard to see him changing his mind amid a second frenetic pursuit for a quadruple in three seasons.

Also, it’s understood that there was a level of ‘friction’ between the pair regarding certain transfer and contractual decisions during their mutual time at Anfield from 2016 to 2022, so their working relationship mightn’t be the most harmonious.

Edwards may have conceded some ground to Klopp in the past given the huge influence that the latter boasts within the club, but the 44-year-old will realise that he’d be allowed to exert a far more powerful say in comparison to the Reds’ next manager.

In reality, Hutchison’s plea is very unlikely to be granted, but you can certainly understand why he’d call for it to happen.

Getting Edwards back to Liverpool is fantastic news. Just imagine if, fanciful as it seems, he could somehow persuade Klopp to go back on his exit decision and stay put at Anfield for another few years!

