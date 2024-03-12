Journalist says Liverpool player has now ‘reached Ballon d’Or level’

Liverpool now have a player who has returned to Ballon d’Or level this season, that’s the verdict of journalist Suleyman Ozturk who writes for Dutch outlet Voetbal.

The Netherlands skipper threw in yet another exceptional display on Sunday as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield.

The 32-year-old, who was named Reds captain following the exit of Jordan Henderson in the summer, has returned to his best form this season and is leading Jurgen Klopp’s side in their pursuit of a historic quadruple.

“He is really back at top level, really back,” he told VI (via Sport Witness).

“He is back to where he was when he was next to Messi and Ronaldo.

“He has simply reached Ballon d’Or level again. You have to be really good as an attacker if you want to outwit him.”

Van Dijk kept the Premier League’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland extremely quiet on Sunday afternoon and it’s clear that our No.4 is back to his world-class best.

Since joining Liverpool from Southampton in January of 2018 the Dutchman has become recognised as the best defender in the world and has won every major trophy possible.

If he can continue to perform how he has been this season and help the Reds to more silverware there’s no reason why he won’t be in with a shout for a Ballon d’Or once again.

The ex-Celtic man finished as runner-up behind Lionel Messi during the awards ceremony in 2019.

