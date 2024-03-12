Not a sporting director; Paul Joyce confirms what Michael Edwards new Liverpool role will be

Michael Edwards is set for a triumphant return to Liverpool at the end of this season and details of his new role at the club have been shared.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce stated: ‘Michael Edwards will help to shape the post-Jürgen Klopp era at Liverpool after agreeing to return in a high-powered role in which he will head football operations for club owner Fenway Sports Group…

‘Details of his exact role are set to follow in due course, but it is understood the challenge mapped out to him by FSG is behind his decision to return in what will be an overarching role.’

It seems that the former position of sporting director will not be one that the 44-year-old holds again, with all eyes on Richard Hughes to take the job.

That adds some mystery as to what the former Portsmouth and Tottenham analyst will actually do on Merseyside again but it’s likely to be a role that covers large responsibility.

With Jurgen Klopp being a man with near complete control at Anfield, it seems that the next manager will not be given this level of responsibility, at least from the start of their reign.

A proven track record working for FSG and the Reds already should mean we’re excited to see what this new era at the club means.

One slight concern though could be that, if Dwight Yorke is proven right and the German does want a return to the club in the future, he may be put-off by the new level of control held by Edwards in the future.

