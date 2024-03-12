Liverpool would demand nine-figure fee to sell ‘exceptional’ maestro, agent has met with club chief

According to reports from South America, Liverpool could be open to selling one of their current players if they were to receive a nine-figure transfer offer.

Colombian outlet El Heraldo claimed that Luis Diaz has caught the attention of Barcelona, whose president Joan Laporta met with the 27-year-old’s agent Carlos van Strahlen for dinner over the past week.

The Reds would demand a bid in the region of €120m-€140m (£102m-£119m) for the forward, which’d put him outside of the Catalan club’s budget.

Liverpool could be receptive to offers of that amount but are adamant that they won’t settle for anything less.

Although every player in world football has their price, Liverpool are quite right not to be lowballed into parting with Diaz for less than what they deem him to be worth.

The Colombian is an explosive presence in our attack, having been hailed as ‘exceptional’ by Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mail), while he boasts a respectable tally of 11 goals for the season so far, six of which have come since the start of 2024 (Transfermarkt).

Thankfully, Barcelona’s attempted charm offensive looks as if it’ll be in vain if they can’t afford the Reds’ asking price. In truth, very few clubs in world football could stump up £100m+ for one player.

At 27, Diaz is in the prime of his career right now and should still have a good decade or so in him if all goes to plan. He could have Liverpool’s left-hand attacking berth locked down for several years to come, and selling him any time soon would be madness unless a truly stratospheric offer were to arrive at Anfield.

The Reds must stick to their reported stance on the Colombian – either pay up, and pay up big, or else don’t waste our time.

