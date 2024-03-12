Persistence pays off: How FSG chiefs succeeded in luring Michael Edwards back to Liverpool

Liverpool fans were treated to some massive news on Tuesday morning when it was confirmed that Michael Edwards will be returning to Anfield.

FSG had been trying to persuade the Reds’ celebrated former sporting director to take up a role at the club as part of the new boardroom structure, and their efforts have now paid off.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported this morning that the 44-year-old has agreed to return in a ‘high-powered role in which he will head football operations’ on Merseyside, with Richard Hughes duly set to be appointed to the sporting director vacancy.

The report outlined how, following his exit from Liverpool two years ago, Edwards turned down an approach from FSG in late January, having been contacted in light of Jurgen Klopp’s bombshell announcement that he’d be leaving at the end of the season.

However, Anfield chiefs were undeterred and decided to make a second and final plea to the Ludonautics consultant, who agreed to hold discussions with John W Henry and Mike Gordon in Boston over the past fortnight.

Those talks ultimately resulted in the 44-year-old accepting the latest offer to come back on board with LFC, this time with the remit of overseeing football operations rather than returning to his previous sporting director post.

FSG’s success in luring Edwards back to Anfield is a testament to the age-old mantra that persistence pays off.

When the 44-year-old flatly rejected the owners’ initial approach a few weeks ago, it would’ve been easy for the Liverpool hierarchy to admit defeat and conclude that they’d only be squandering valuable time in trying to change his mind.

However, their determination to get him on board prompted one last roll of the dice, and we can now see that they were right to hold their nerve and try again, in the understanding that a second refusal would’ve then seen them abandon their pursuit.

It appears that the offer to Edwards of a more senior, overarching role – instead of merely begging him to jump back into his previous sporting director post – may have been the carrot to entice him to perform a volte-face and agree a return to Anfield.

Credit to FSG for not throwing the towel in after the 44-year-old initial rejection. Having him back in situ offers great hope of further prosperity at Liverpool even after Klopp leaves, especially if the other key appointments facing the club are made promptly and with due diligence.

