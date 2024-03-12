(Video) Neville calls out Carragher’s ‘offensive’ assessment of Liverpool and Man City title rivalry

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville spend a lot of time together for two people who seemingly don’t get on but the pair have clashed again.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former Old Trafford stalwart said: “I mean, Carragher’s statement that Liverpool and Manchester City over the last six years is the greatest rivalry [in Premier League history] is offensive.

“From 1998 to 2004, Arsenal won three titles and Manchester United won four… over the last six years Liverpool have won one title, it’s been an absolute demolition.”

It was laughed off as usual between the pair but the Scouser’s reasoning was that the rivalry between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola has produced the best football the league has seen.

Although the title split has been one-sided, the level of performance is far and above what has come before.

