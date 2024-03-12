(Video) ‘Modern day match-fixing’: Paddy Pimblett bemoans Man City VAR decision at Anfield

Liverpool fans know better than most about the consequences of poor VAR decision going against a team and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has shared his thoughts.

Speaking on BOSS Podcast, the UFC fighter said: “People are probably going to laugh at me saying this but I’m not a***d. VAR is just modern day match-fixing!”

It was clear from what the 29-year-old went on to say that he believed the incident between Jeremy Doku and Alexis Mac Allister should have resulted in a penalty.

When we also consider the missed handball by Martin Odegaard and the farce that was Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham, we have certainly lost out on some key moments in this season already.

You can watch Pimblett’s thoughts via @aBOSSNight on X:

*Adds Doku’s challenge on Mac Allister to the growing list of bad VAR decisions that have gone against Liverpool this season.* 😒 @PaddyTheBaddy @JamieWebster94 pic.twitter.com/FGKnZa9AiB — BOSS Night (@aBOSSNight) March 11, 2024

