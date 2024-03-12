‘It’s now done’ – Romano drops huge Liverpool news on Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed some huge news for Liverpool fans on Tuesday morning regarding two crucial prospective appointments at Anfield.

Following reports of a possible return to the club for Michael Edwards, it’s been claimed that an agreement has now been struck to bring back the 44-year-old, whose former position as the Reds’ sporting director is also set to be filled.

The Italian posted on X: “Michael Edwards has reached an agreement with FSG as he returns to Liverpool as crucial figure to help with new project. After initial approach and new attempt revealed in the last two months, it’s now done. Richard Hughes will also join #LFC as part of new structure.”

🚨🔴 Michael Edwards has reached an agreement with FSG as he returns to Liverpool as crucial figure to help with new project. After initial approach and new attept revealed in the last two months, it’s now done. Richard Hughes will also join #LFC as part of new structure. pic.twitter.com/CqxqGy7Krd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2024

The importance of Liverpool bringing back a trusted pair of hands in Edwards at this juncture can’t be understated, especially when it comes in tandem with the sporting director vacancy seemingly being boxed off as well.

The 44-year-old’s work in overseeing the Reds’ transfer business during a six-year period which included the signings of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker was instrumental to Jurgen Klopp’s side going on to become champions of Europe in 2019 and win a first Premier League title the following year.

The imminent arrival of Hughes, who’s earned a highly impressive reputation in a similar role at Bournemouth, also comes as a tremendous coup for LFC, and these two appointments should now pave the way for the managerial search to be accelerated.

Whoever’s appointed as Klopp’s successor now knows who’ll they be working with when it comes to transfer strategy, and should a new manager be confirmed before the end of the current season, that ought to leave Liverpool with a solid platform in place to attack the summer market.

It’s been an uneasy few weeks for Reds fans since the German announced that he’d be leaving at the end of the campaign, but Romano’s news about Edwards and Hughes this morning offers a massive lift that our future will remain in very dependable hands over the next few years.

