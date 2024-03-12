Mo Salah shares Instagram footage of injured Liverpool teammate with 5-word message

Mo Salah has shared footage on social media of one of his injured Liverpool teammates, along with a pointed five-word message.

While the Egyptian King has recently returned from a muscle injury, we mightn’t see Joel Matip for the rest of the season (or possibly ever in a red shirt again, with his contract expiring in June) as he continues his recovery from an ACL rupture three months ago.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, the Cameroonian defender is determined to do his utmost to possibly enjoy one or two outings before the campaign ends, as we’ve seen from a clip shared by the Reds’ number 11.

Salah took to Instagram to post a short video to his story featuring Matip doing some strength and conditioning work on his right leg, along with the caption: ‘The legend is always working’.

READ MORE: What Curtis Jones was spotted doing at Anfield during Man City draw

READ MORE: (Video) Manchester City player gives bizarre interview after Liverpool draw

What strikes us from Salah’s caption on the Instagram post is how highly he regards the 32-year-old and how hard the centre-back works behind the scenes in order to try and maintain peak fitness.

It would’ve come as a huge personal blow for Matip to have incurred an ACL injury midway through what could be his final season at Liverpool, unless the club were to offer him a contract extension.

Alas, that seems unlikely, given that Michael Edwards could be set to return to the club, and he’s previously shown a reluctance to hand new long-term deals to players aged 30+.

Here’s hoping we might see the Cameroonian one last time at Anfield before the campaign ends, even if it’s only to say a public farewell to the fans at the final home game of 2023/24…or possibly to join in the Premier League title celebrations, if we get the dream scenario.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!