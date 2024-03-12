‘Before you open your mouth’ – Alexander-Arnold slammed for recent Liverpool trophy admission

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily criticised by former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit after the Scouser claimed winning trophies means more to Liverpool than it does to Manchester City.

The England international’s comments came prior to his side’s 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues at Anfield on Sunday.

Our No.66 didn’t feature as he continues to recover from a knee injury but despite having no links to either club Frenchman Petit was left angered by Alexander-Arnold’s claim.

The 53-year-old told OCB Scores (via Liverpool ECHO): “What Trent Alexander-Arnold said about trophies being more important to Liverpool players and fans is bull****. That’s bull****.

“Is he trying to say that Liverpool fans are better and more passionate than other fans? Does he think they deserve to win more trophies than other clubs for their fans? That’s ridiculous.

“When I read that comment I thought to myself: ‘Sometimes it’s better to shut your mouth’. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been the reference point in Europe for years and Liverpool have done so well also, I will miss Jurgen Klopp.

“But in terms of Trent, sometimes when you have something to say just think about it twice before you open your mouth.”

We’re not too sure why Petit has been so offended by our right back’s comments.

Of course trophies are going to mean more to a side who’ve tasted so much success in a legal manner and doesn’t have 115 FFP charges on their record.

The Scouser meant what he said but he was also trying to add some fuel to fire ahead of last weekend’s game between Liverpool and City.

Guardiola’s side are a brilliant outfit and we’ve had some exhilarating encounters down the years but we don’t see much of an issue with the Academy graduate’s claim.

