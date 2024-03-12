‘One to watch’ – Reliable reporter claims Liverpool have 22y/o Bundesliga gem on their ‘shortlist’

According to leading German football reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have a young Bundesliga defender in their sights for the summer transfer window.

The journalist took to X on Monday evening to share the news that the Reds and Arsenal both have Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho on their ‘shortlist’.

The Premier League duo have both communicated their interest to SGE, who value the 22-year-old at €60m (£51.3m) and currently have him under contract to 2028.

Plettenberg described the Ecuador international as a ‘top player’ and ‘one to watch’ ahead of the summer market.

🚨🆕 News #Pacho: The 22 y/o central defender from Eintracht Frankfurt is on the shortlist of @Arsenal and @LFC! ➡️ Eintracht bosses informed about it ➡️ Eintracht demand around €60m in summer – as first via @lukdombro. Contract is valid until 2028. Top player and one to… pic.twitter.com/JX4NBUDfgq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2024

READ MORE: Liverpool would demand nine-figure fee to sell ‘exceptional’ maestro, agent has met with club chief

READ MORE: Mo Salah shares Instagram footage of injured Liverpool teammate with 5-word message

Pacho is a defender who excels in the more ‘traditional’ aspects of his position, doing whatever it takes to snuff out danger for his team first and foremost.

He’s averaged more clearances per game this season (4.6) than any Liverpool player, while only two men at Anfield can better his tackling average of 2.1 per match (WhoScored).

He also features among the top 14% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for tackles, blocks and clearances per 90 minutes (FBref).

There could be an opening for a central defender in the Reds’ squad this summer if Joel Matip’s contract isn’t renewed, although the emergence of Jarell Quansah may have already ticked that box.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy won’t become fully clear until the sporting director and manager roles are sorted for June onwards, but let’s see if anything more comes from the links to Pacho in the meantime.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!