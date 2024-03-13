(Video) Klopp declares that stalwart is ‘back to his best’ after string of amazing performances

Liverpool fans could not have imagined that this season would be going so well at this stage and Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for one man in particular.

Speaking with the press, the 56-year-old said about Virgil van Dijk: “If just an armband [on your arm] would make us the best version of ourselves again, we all should try it!

READ MORE: (Video) Two injured Liverpool players spotted training alone ahead of Europa clash

“Just wearing something is not a problem – put it there and see what happens! Definitely a big step again but just back to his best.

“When you play the level Virg played for so many years for us and there’s a dip then after an injury and everybody acts like it’s over, it’s not nice but it’s the world we are living in. It was never a real problem.”

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz’s mesmerising run that had Walker and Rodri in knots, in its full glory

Few can argue that in recent weeks particularly, our captain looks as good as he ever has in a red shirt and it’s great to see.

If we are to end the campaign with more silverware, then the performance of the Dutchman will be imperative to that success.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Van Dijk (from 21:21) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment