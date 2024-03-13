(Video) Diaz emulates Bobby Firmino with one moment Liverpool fans will love

Bobby Firmino may have left Liverpool last summer but it’s clear that his spirit lives on at Anfield in the form of Luis Diaz, if one moment from the game against Manchester City is anything to by.

With the score at 0-0, our No.7 put the ball into the back of the net and though he was offside – it will certainly remind many of our Brazilian hero.

It can be seen that the Colombian dispatched a no-look finish in front of the Kop, something our former No.9 was famous for.

Let’s hope the next time we see the 27-year-old do this, the linesman doesn’t wave his flag to disallow the goal.

You can watch the Diaz finish (from 7:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

