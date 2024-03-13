(Video) Luis Diaz’s mesmerising run that had Walker and Rodri in knots, in its full glory

Luis Diaz was so nearly the hero that ensured Liverpool could record a huge victory against Manchester City, despite not offering the finishing touch though – none could fault the efforts of our No.7.

The Colombian’s run against Kyle Walker and Rodri was unbelievable and new angles have been shared thanks to the club’s YouTube account.

It shows the 27-year-old weaving his way through Pep Guardiola’s side and the reaction of the crowd shows just how much we all appreciated it.

You can watch the full Diaz run (from 15:41) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

