Michael Edwards arrival will inspire instant ‘shift in strategy’; could reap major rewards for Liverpool

Liverpool look set to be playing catch-up with their rivals over a multi-club ownership model.

The arrival of Michael Edwards in a wider capacity, as CEO of Football at FSG, heralds a ‘clear shift in strategy’ for the Reds.

“A new era without Jurgen Klopp will now be crafted by Edwards, Liverpool’s former sporting director, and included in the plans are the ambitions to invest in a partner club,” Philip Buckingham reported for The Athletic.

“The multi-club ownership model is coming to Anfield, with Edwards believing Liverpool have little choice but to expand if they are to “remain competitive” in the Premier League and beyond.

It is a clear shift in strategy for Liverpool, a club that has so far gone it alone in contrast to many of their big rivals.”

Fenway are understood to have previously touted the idea of investment in South America, with the likes of Cruzeiro thought to have been of interest prior to Ronaldo Nazario’s takeover.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Richard Hughes could have immediate say on 32-year-old Liverpool player’s future

READ MORE: Liverpool player’s ‘masterclass’ performance vs City was so good Phil Foden paid his respects

How could Liverpool stand to benefit

One immediate benefit would be enhancing the pathway from Academy to first-team setup.

We’ve already got a pretty streamlined process as things stand, with up-and-coming stars often training with the senior squad at Kirkby.

That said, an opportunity to hand greater minutes to starlets at another side playing ‘The Liverpool Way’ could fast-track the development of prospects at Anfield.

At the very least, we’d be growing the value of our young assets, even if their potential doesn’t eventually land them in the first-XI.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!