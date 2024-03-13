Richard Hughes could have immediate say on 32-year-old Liverpool player’s future

Richard Hughes could be a powerful ally for Virgil van Dijk ahead of potential contract discussions.

The Bournemouth technical director, set to end his role with the Cherries this summer, is expected to join long-time confidant Michael Edwards at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

His relationship with the 32-year-old’s agent, Neil Fewings, could help pave the way for fresh terms at L4.

“Hughes is also well placed to resolve Van Dijk’s future, having dealt regularly with the Dutchman’s agent Neil Fewings, who also represents Bournemouth players Max Aarons and Philip Billing,” James Pearce and Simon Hughes reported for The Athletic.

Though having entered his 30s, no one at the AXA training centre or beyond should be under any doubt over the correct path to take.

Will Liverpool extend Virgil van Dijk’s contract?

We know it’s a conversation the club is very much keen on having with our current captain.

Rightly so, of course, given how his performances this term have very much re-cemented his status in football as arguably the leading centre-half in the game.

Dispute that with Arsenal fans, if you will, when it comes to comparisons with William Saliba. Regardless, Van Dijk is indisputably back to playing his best football in a red shirt.

As far as we’re aware, we haven’t any signs of his powers being set to fade in the near future.

So why not have him continue to play his best football at Liverpool?

