(Video) Two injured Liverpool players spotted training alone ahead of Europa clash

Liverpool fans will be aware that, as long as our issues don’t increase in the next couple of games, our injured players should start returning at the end of the international break.

Some of these stricken men have been spotted training away from the first-team, as their return to action seemingly edges closer.

Footage on Sky Sports confirmed that both Ibou Konate and Stefan Bajcetic are on the grass, though it was confirmed the midfielder still seems some way off a full return.

This could mean that we see our No.5 involved in the squad against Manchester United in the FA Cup but certainly no assurances on this yet.

You can watch the report on Konate and Bajcetic via @SkyFootball on X:

An update from the Liverpool training ground ahead of their Europa League clash against Sparta Prague on Thursday 📍 pic.twitter.com/SysvqPDbXi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 12, 2024

