‘If you ask me before the season’: Klopp says he’s been blown away by what he’s seen Joe Gomez do

Joe Gomez’s qualities have come under fire in recent years despite having played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title success.

There were serious questions over whether the England international was a player worth holding on to in the summer window given the multiplicity of options at the club’s disposal.

His performances this term, however, have reminded commentators of his quality, and Jurgen Klopp was keen to share his admiration for the former Charlton Athletic prospect.

“I think this season is the most consistent he played, especially because of [playing] different positions,” the 56-year-old told reporters in his pre-Sparta Prague presser (via Liverpool’s YouTube channel).

“I think it’s the least games he’s played in centre-half probably because we always use him somewhere else and he did exceptionally well.

“I think it developed his game massively. If you ask me before the season what do we think about inverted right or left-back, what do we think about the No.6, stuff like this, I don’t know if I would have said, ‘Yeah, of course, come on, Joey can do that’. But that’s what opportunity sometimes does to you, that you really grow with challenges you face.

“But that’s what Joey definitely did. He’s in exceptional shape and long may it continue.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Michael Edwards’ return means Liverpool could now repeat game-changing £150m feat

READ MORE: What Curtis Jones was spotted doing at Anfield during Man City draw

Hold on to Joe Gomez at all costs

John Stones is rightly praised for his ability to step out of the backline and play a part in Manchester City’s build-up.

But has Gomez had nearly enough credit for playing across the entire backline AND filling in with the No.6 role at will?

At the very least, it’s clear that the 26-year-old’s future very much lies in the elite tier of football clubs worldwide.

If Liverpool have absolutely any sense, they should be ensuring that he’s enjoying his best years in Merseyside.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!