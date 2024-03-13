Not Salah: ‘Very special’ Liverpool player could now leave because of impending Klopp exit – report

Liverpool insist it will be business as usual even after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

It’s a sentiment echoed by the manager in his recent press conference, though that may not entirely assuage concerns over the futures of various key stars.

El Pais now reports that Luis Diaz’s time at Anfield could be soon coming to an end ahead of the expected change in management. PSG are one side tipped to look at the former FC Porto man as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement.

Diaz could help fund contract renewals

The same publication has suggested that Liverpool could put the Colombian winger up for sale to help fund contract renewals for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

First off, we’re almost certain that the pair’s demands won’t be such that we’ll be forced into selling our 27-year-old wide man.

With Michael Edwards returning under FSG colours to help oversee the direction of their footballing portfolio, such silly decision-making is far from likely to take place.

That said we can more than understand the players themselves having concerns over the direction of the club ahead of the departure of one of the most successful coaches in our history.

Fortunately, it seems we’re getting the right structure in place to secure the long-term future of Liverpool beyond Klopp’s impending exit.

