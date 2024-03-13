Liverpool now set to take a different approach to Man City over multi-club model

Manchester City’s multi-club ownership model may be a source of envy in England but FSG will not follow it to the letter with Liverpool.

That said, the Reds are thought to be keen to embark on their own pathway towards a multi-club model that will, one imagine, fit within their financial constraints.

“City’s approach is being imitated, but no one has shown a willingness to replicate its breadth and FSG, an organisation conscious of its financial limits, is not expected to try,” Philip Buckingham reported for The Athletic.

“Chelsea embarked on their multi-club mission last summer when buying Strasbourg and more are expected to join the BlueCo – the consortium that owns Chelsea – stable.

“Liverpool are yet to indicate how ambitious there plans for a multi-club model will be, but Edwards has returned believing expansion is a must.”

One of the key, long-term tasks entrusted to returning former sporting director Michael Edwards will be identifying and helping procure a club to add to FSG’s football stable.

Brazil? Europe? What club will Liverpool partner with?

Brazil was previously understood to be the site of some intrigue from decision-makers at Fenway.

However, the expectation now is that another European outfit would be of comparatively greater interest.

Not least of all to help Liverpool circumvent rules deriving from the UK’s exit from the European Union, with Brexit complicating the process of attaining work visas for overseas players.

The goal, ultimately, is not to rush the process in a desperate bid to catch up with the pack, so to speak. Rather, Liverpool must simply gain a foothold.

