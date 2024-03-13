Liverpool-linked manager open to Premier League move; he’s wowed Jurgen Klopp before – report

Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director looks set to conclude imminently, with Richard Hughes seemingly bound for the role, although the hunt for Jurgen Klopp’s successor as manager continues pace.

To that end, the Reds appear to have been handed a boost over one possible candidate, with HITC reporting that Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is keen to get back into club management and would be open to taking a job in the Premier League.

Intermediaries have apparently made it known to Anfield chiefs (among other clubs) that the 36-year-old could become available to them if they’re interested, with the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss reportedly among those who Michael Edwards has in mind as a viable contender for the LFC gig.

Xabi Alonso remains the first choice of many Liverpool supporters – and reportedly Edwards, too – but if the Bayer Leverkusen manager proves to be unattainable, could Nagelsmann be worth considering?

He’s remarkably experienced in management for a 36-year-old, already taking charge of more than 300 games across his spells at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, in addition to his current role with Germany (Transfermarkt).

That’s a phenomenal CV for someone six months younger than the Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper Adrian to rack up, while he’s renowned for his tactical flexibility, innovative approaches to training and preference for the kind of high press which has become a staple at Anfield under Klopp (bundesliga.com).

Nagelsmann also comes with the Liverpool manager’s seal of approval, having previously been described by the 56-year-old as a ‘fantastic coach‘ and a ‘big coaching talent‘.

Whether he’d change his mind and continue with his national team should they impress at (or even win) Euro 2024 on home soil is up for question, but if he stands down after the tournament as currently projected, he could be a strong candidate for us if we can’t get Alonso.

Of course, that’s if the 36-year-old isn’t lured to another club in the meantime, but let’s see what transpires over the coming months.

