(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Nunez celebrated Mac Allister’s pen

Darwin Nunez has quite a reputation already among Liverpool fans for being a bit on the eccentric side and this was on show once again.

Following Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty against Manchester City, new angles have shown how our No.9 celebrated the finish.

Our No.9 seemed unable to contain his joy in front of the away fans and it’s something we all would have done too.

You can watch Nunez’s celebration (from 11:53) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

