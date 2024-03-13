(Video) Darwin Nunez copies Mac Allister penalty run-up in build-up to City goal

Darwin Nunez may not have managed to get himself on the scoreline against Manchester City but he certainly made a big impact on a game the Reds came so close to winning.

It has now been shared what our No.9 did before our only goal of the match, as he mimicked Alexis Mac Allister’s run-up to the ball.

Whether this is a new ritual we will see again or just an attempt to distract Ederson in Pep Guardiola’s goal, it’s certainly an interesting spot.

If it means we score every time that the Uruguayan does so, then let’s hope we see it again soon!

You can watch the video of Nunez via @premierleague on X:

Darwin Nunez mimicking Alexis Mac Allister's penalty run-up 😅 pic.twitter.com/6k3wNcfHYU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2024

