Huge implications for Salah summer exit as Saudi Pro League braced for transition

Liverpool may be about to get some much-needed clarity on Mo Salah’s future amid a shake-up in Saudi Arabian football.

Bloomberg (via The Shields Gazette) now reports that the Saudi top-flight is braced for a transition into more sustainable transfer practices.

In practice, this will likely mean that clubs are more cautious in the transfer market, with big-money splurges not as likely in the near future.

Knowing that the Egyptian King could be available at Anfield beyond the 2023/24 campaign could likewise have a huge knock-on effect in terms of how football fans place their bets on future fixtures.

Saudi interest in Mo Salah

Liverpool were one of several clubs to benefit from the exit route of the Saudi Pro League.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, for instance, both jumped ship to the Middle East when the opportunity arose to offload the pair.

Given how we’ve since completely rebuilt our midfield, and handed greater opportunities to the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, the arrangement has certainly paid dividends for Liverpool.

The only question that now remains a few months ahead of the opening of the summer window, is whether we should brace ourselves for another bid for star man Salah.

We were reportedly subject to an Al-Ittihad bid in excess of £200m back in September, with the Saudi window having yet to close at the time, though Liverpool were firm in rebuffing any interest.

If the Saudi Pro League is zipping up its pockets, however, will that kind of cash be available? Even for the PIF-owned big four in the Kingdom?

Contract renewal more likely?

We’d take such reports with a pinch of salt for now. The reality remains that attracting a talent of Mo Salah’s calibre and standing in the Arabic world would be seismic for Saudi football.

Can the same be said for our No.11?

We know the former Roma sharpshooter is very keen on playing football at the highest level possible.

With all due respect to the Saudi Pro League, even accounting for the arrival of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, is it at a standard that would compete with the Premier League or Champions League.

The answer to that question should be obvious to all parties involved: The Saudi Pro League has a great deal of catching up to do to even slightly close the gap.

Though Salah’s fitness levels should enable him to contribute at the highest level for potentially another handful of years, give or take, will he really want to spend them in the Middle East?

It’s a move that doesn’t seem particularly well-timed.

