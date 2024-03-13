Liverpool fans will be bouncing with excitement over Dominik Szoboszlai’s five-word vow

Dominik Szoboszlai has insisted that he ‘can be even better’ than what he’s already shown at Liverpool in his first eight months at the club.

The Hungarian midfielder has already gone a long way towards repaying the £60m which was spent to sign him from RB Leipzig last summer, with some genuine worldies among the six goals he’s netted so far in his time at Anfield.

However, the 23-year-old told reporters at this afternoon’s press conference ahead of the Europa League game against Sparta Prague that, as impressive as he’s been up to now, Reds fans haven’t yet seen him at his best.

Szoboszlai said (via Liverpool Echo): “It happens also that you have really good games, you have less good games and you can have a bad game. None of us have had all the games 100% what we can really do. Especially on my side, I’m working every day to get my best shape.

“If you think my best shape was at the beginning of season, it wasn’t – I can be even better.”

Szoboszlai’s claim that ‘I can be even better’ will have Liverpool fans bouncing with excitement – if there’s still plenty more to come than what he’s shown already, just think of how sublime a player he’ll be over time!

The Hungarian was unusually subdued in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend but, as he pointed out, players will inevitably have good days and bad over the course of a season.

The 23-year-old exhibits technical qualities which far eclipse the midfielders who left Anfield last summer, while also boasting an admirable tenacity which has earned him some comparisons with a certain Steven Gerrard.

It mustn’t be forgotten either that Szoboszlai is only recently back from a hamstring injury, so if he can maintain fitness until the end of the campaign, a run of starts should see him exert a decisive influence from Liverpool’s midfield.

Here’s hoping our number 8 can enjoy an injury-free run-in and that he’s as good as his word when he says that we haven’t seen him at his optimum level just yet!

