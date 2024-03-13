‘Good chance’ – Dominik Szoboszlai issues statement of intent on Liverpool’s quadruple pursuit

Dominik Szoboszlai has issued a boisterous statement of intent regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of a potential quadruple this season.

The Hungarian spoke to the media this lunchtime ahead of the Europa League game against Sparta Prague on Thursday night, and having already tasted silverware with the Reds courtesy of last month’s Carabao Cup triumph, he has the appetite for plenty more between now and May.

The 23-year-old said of the quadruple bid (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s a good feeling. We’ve already won one and have three more left. Personally I want to win all three – all four actually. We have to go game by game so we can’t look that far ahead.

“We have quite good chance of winning all three, but if you ask [Manchester] City and Arsenal players they’d save they have a good chance [of winning the Premier League]. But we have to work for it, it won’t just jump into your hands. You have to work every game.”

That laser-focused desire to win the full set is exactly what we love to hear from Szoboszlai, who enjoyed plenty of silverware during his time with Red Bull Salzburg and also won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig.

Liverpool came agonisingly close to pulling off an unprecedented quadruple two years ago, claiming both domestic cups but missing out on the Premier League title by a single point and thwarted by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

That season showed how difficult it is to win four trophies in a single campaign, with the Reds having to negotiate an unforgiving fixture list in the run-in, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown a defiance and fighting spirit in recent months which suggests that they have the fortitude to attack every competition again this time around.

The Europa League run is all but certain to continue into the quarter-finals next month, while we’ve no reason to fear Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, so there’s every chance that the pursuit of further silverware will continue apace well beyond Easter.

